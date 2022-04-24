Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on LAC. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.