Litentry (LIT) Price Hits $1.32 on Major Exchanges

Litentry (LIT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00003349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a market capitalization of $45.91 million and $9.62 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litentry has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,868,771 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

