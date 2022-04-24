Liquity USD Reaches Market Cap of $719.70 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $719.70 million and $410,818.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

