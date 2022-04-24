Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

LTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.22.

LTH opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,469,000.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

