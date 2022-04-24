LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LGIH. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $88.13 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.55.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.