LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPL. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. LG Display has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.31.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LG Display will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 8.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 172,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 67.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 256,112 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

