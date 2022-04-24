Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Leonardo stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
About Leonardo (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leonardo (FINMF)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.