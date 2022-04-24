Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Leonardo stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Get Leonardo alerts:

About Leonardo (Get Rating)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.