Lendefi (new) Market Capitalization Hits $1.94 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (new) (LDFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Lendefi (new) has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.47 or 0.07407862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00040841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,599.97 or 1.00206364 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Profile

Lendefi (new)’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (new) Coin Trading

