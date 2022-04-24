LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LVACU)

LAVA Medtech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 25th. LAVA Medtech Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVACU opened at $10.07 on Friday. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVACU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

