Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,433,759. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $111,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

