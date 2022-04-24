Landbox (LAND) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Landbox (LAND) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $87,614.12 and approximately $413.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.07 or 0.07412739 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00043907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,535.55 or 0.99849931 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

