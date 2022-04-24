Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,889. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

