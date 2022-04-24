Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 831,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,410,000 after acquiring an additional 424,578 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,160,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

