Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,651 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,501,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,110,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,747,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,411,000.

IWV traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.89. The stock had a trading volume of 156,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.12. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $238.14 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

