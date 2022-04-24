Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after acquiring an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,158,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,104. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.69 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

