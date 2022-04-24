Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases New Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after buying an additional 1,274,938 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ACV Auctions by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,611,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,044,000 after purchasing an additional 623,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ACV Auctions by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 710,983 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ACV Auctions by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACVA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. 436,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,779. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.