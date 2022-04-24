Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $276,000.

Shares of BATS:NUMG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,606 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

