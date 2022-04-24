Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.13. 23,591,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,761,548. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

