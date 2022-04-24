Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.38. 3,237,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,662. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EW. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.52.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

