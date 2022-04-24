Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.3% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 264,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

