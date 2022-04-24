Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,183,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $285,278,000 after buying an additional 31,921 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.17. 2,643,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,985. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

