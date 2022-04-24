Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires 100,733 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,681,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,565,000 after buying an additional 276,360 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,372,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840,191. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

