L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.80.
AIQUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
AIQUY traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 77,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,868. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.
About L’Air Liquide (Get Rating)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
