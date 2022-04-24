L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,507 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $299,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

LHX opened at $247.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.