K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

DZ Bank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has €37.00 ($39.78) target price on the stock.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.39) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($18.60) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($23.66) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.46) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.