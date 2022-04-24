KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $25.13 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41.

