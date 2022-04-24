Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.76. 4,917,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,791. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

