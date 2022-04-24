Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 6,763 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after buying an additional 1,433,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,937,000 after buying an additional 982,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,809,000 after buying an additional 331,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.
BMY traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,110,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
