Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 6,763 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after buying an additional 1,433,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,937,000 after buying an additional 982,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,809,000 after buying an additional 331,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,110,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.