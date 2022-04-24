Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chevron by 104.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 831,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,410,000 after purchasing an additional 424,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $160.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,160,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $316.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

