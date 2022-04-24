Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $5.96 on Friday, hitting $125.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.58.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.