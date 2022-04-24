Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 87,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $4,126,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $10.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.73. 2,772,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.