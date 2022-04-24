Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,492 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,637,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,717. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

