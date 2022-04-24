Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 8,242 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 71.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 433,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,149. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $994.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $452.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

