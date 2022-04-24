Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 4,159 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 233.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 49.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,173,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after buying an additional 390,586 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.04. 12,513,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,639,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 0.65.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

