Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 7,567 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 1,542,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,915. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

