Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,389 shares during the period.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

