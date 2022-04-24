Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.94.

KNX stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 911,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,019,000 after acquiring an additional 88,011 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 574,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 29,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

