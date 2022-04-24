Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Downgraded to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has C$6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.56.

K opened at C$6.95 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.07%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Insiders have sold a total of 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110 in the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

