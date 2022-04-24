Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) to Issue Dividend of $0.47 on May 9th

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 124.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.0%.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 144,630 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 232,329 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.