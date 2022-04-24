KeyCorp Lowers NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $83.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

NEP stock opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,329 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 359,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $29,978,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

