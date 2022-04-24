KeyCorp Increases CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $34.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after purchasing an additional 652,333 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

