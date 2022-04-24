Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.94. 1,917,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,487. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.