Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,348 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.16% of Lincoln National worth $19,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lincoln National by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

NYSE:LNC traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.95. 753,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

