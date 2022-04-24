Keybank National Association OH Sells 7,445 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.74% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $56.05. 301,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $72.19.

