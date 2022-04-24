Keybank National Association OH Sells 710 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $447.40. The company had a trading volume of 727,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,118. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

