Keybank National Association OH Sells 40,411 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,411 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $121,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.94. 9,159,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.67 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

