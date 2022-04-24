Keybank National Association OH Sells 236 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,157. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

