Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,855 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $76,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $22.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $443.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,399. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.79 and its 200-day moving average is $556.52.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

