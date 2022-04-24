Keybank National Association OH Sells 13,935 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $279,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.25. 9,334,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,468,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $386.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

