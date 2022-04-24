Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,704 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $80,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.13. 23,591,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,761,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

